Five thousand civil servants mobilize for massive security and pressure-test drills at new Huanggang Port

The Hong Kong government conducted its second major joint-departmental drill on Saturday at the upcoming Huanggang Port control point, testing the facility's overall crowd and traffic control systems while simulating a high-stakes counter-terrorism scenario.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The exercise aimed to fine-tune operations at the passenger clearance building and public transport interchange ahead of the highly anticipated boundary crossing opening.

Thousands test boundary facilities with hundreds of simulated bus runs

The extensive drill mobilized more than 5,000 civil servants representing approximately 30 government bureaus and departments.

To replicate real-world conditions, participants traveled to the boundary control point using various modes of public transport.

Once on-site, they systematically moved through the departure and arrival halls of the joint inspection building before boarding public transport to exit the facility.

Local transit operators dispatched a fleet of vehicles to run more than 250 simulated shuttle loops, mimicking the continuous flow of passengers and vehicles entering and exiting the port.

Participants queued in the clearance halls to undergo simulated immigration and customs procedures, allowing departments to evaluate crowd control measures under normal operating conditions.

Sudden surge testing simulates peak-hour pressures

For the first time, authorities introduced a specialized “crowd concentrated-flow test” to stress-test the facility's peak capacity.

Large groups of participants were directed to hold on designated floors before being released simultaneously to simulate a sudden, massive influx of travelers arriving and heading toward the public transport interchange.

This exercise created immediate, high-volume pressure in a short window to evaluate interdepartmental coordination and the effectiveness of real-time crowd and traffic management plans.

Other scenarios were integrated throughout the day to test localized operational responses.

These included managing queues for private cars, handling long lines of travelers waiting for specific transit services at the interchange, activating taxi queue management protocols, and practicing a Department of Health quarantine response for a passenger suspected of carrying an infectious disease.

Anti-terror drill simulates armed attack inside departure hall

Following the traffic and crowd flow tests, security forces moved to the fifth floor of the passenger clearance building within the Hong Kong port area to conduct a live counter-terrorism exercise.

The scenario simulated a high-threat situation where an extremist was intercepted carrying firearms and ammunition, who then launched a shooting attack that caused multiple casualties and triggered an immediate, mass evacuation.

The drill was designed to enhance intelligence sharing and tactical coordination among departments when responding to active violence and potential terror threats.

The exercise concluded with a major accident response drill simulating a severe traffic crash along the new port connection road.

In this scenario, damaged roads blocked vehicles from using their standard routes, forcing traffic police to divert vehicles onto southbound lanes under a temporary single-lane, two-way traffic arrangement to keep the transport interchange operating.

A wide range of government bodies participated in the drills, including the Security Bureau, the Transport and Logistics Bureau, and the Civil Service Bureau.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-kueng inspected the operations firsthand and held a debriefing session with department heads immediately afterward to review feedback and refine operational details for future tests.

Government officials reported that the overall operation ran smoothly. The administration plans to conduct further drills of varying scales to ensure complete readiness.

Hong Kong authorities are working closely with their Shenzhen counterparts on final preparations, and an official opening date will be announced to the public once both governments confirm the port is ready for safe and seamless daily operations.