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Verdict scheduled for next Friday in high-profile subversion case of disbanded alliance leaders

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The West Kowloon Court will deliver its verdict next Friday morning in the subversion case involving the disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China and three of its former leaders. 

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National Security Law designated judges Alex Lee Wan-tang, Johnny Chan Jong-herng, and Anna Lai Yuen-kee
National Security Law designated judges Alex Lee Wan-tang, Johnny Chan Jong-herng, and Anna Lai Yuen-kee

National Security Law designated judges Alex Lee Wan-tang, Johnny Chan Jong-herng, and Anna Lai Yuen-kee are scheduled to hand down their decision at 10am, with the court session expected to last about one hour. 

The closely watched case, which concluded a twenty-two-day trial in May, centers on allegations of inciting subversion of state power.

The defendants in the case include the disbanded alliance itself, alongside its former chairman Lee Cheuk-yan and former vice-chairpersons Albert Ho Chun-yan and Tonyee Chow Hang-tung. 

They are accused of inciting others to organize, plan, implement, or participate in illegal means to overthrow or undermine the fundamental system of the People's Republic of China between July 1, 2020, and September 8, 2021. 

According to the prosecution, the alleged illegal means involved advocating for the end of the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, which violates the national constitution. 

While Ho pleaded guilty prior to the start of the trial, Lee and Chow contested the charges. Throughout the proceedings, the defense challenged the prosecution's interpretation of the alliance’s core five-point operational guidelines, disputing whether their advocacy legally constituted an attempt to overthrow the central government.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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