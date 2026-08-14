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Retired Hong Kong businesswoman loses $10m in sophisticated cryptocurrency scam

NEWS
3 hours ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A 64-year-old retired businesswoman who owns multiple properties, shops, and parking spaces has fallen victim to a devastating cryptocurrency scam, losing HK$10 million. 

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The ordeal began in May when the victim posted a property rental advertisement on Facebook. 

A scammer posing as a prospective tenant contacted her via WhatsApp. Although the rental agreement never materialized, the scammer successfully built a friendly rapport with the woman, eventually gaining her trust as an online acquaintance.

During their conversations, the fraudster claimed to be a cryptocurrency investment expert and offered to teach her valuable investment strategies to create her next fortune. 

Trusting the online friend, the victim followed instructions to set up a cryptocurrency wallet. Unbeknownst to her, the scammer managed to steal her wallet credentials and password during the setup process.

The fraudster then persuaded the woman to purchase cryptocurrency worth HK$10 million in cash. 

As soon as the funds were deposited, the scammer immediately transferred the entire amount out of her wallet. The victim only realized she had been conned when she opened her wallet to find her balance completely wiped out.

The police have issued a public warning on their CyberDefender platform, urging residents to stay vigilant against investment scams that originate from seemingly ordinary social interactions, such as renting properties, buying and selling goods, or making new online friends. 

Authorities emphasized that cryptocurrency wallet passwords, recovery phrases, and private keys are equivalent to the keys of a personal vault and must never be shared with anyone. 

They also advised that even experienced investors should not let their guard down when promised high returns or professional guidance. 

Anyone with doubts can contact the police anti-scam helpline or use official online tools to assess risks.

scam

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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