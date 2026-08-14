Hong Kong emigrants reveal why returning home is no longer a priority

A recent social media post by a Hong Konger who moved to the United Kingdom five years ago has sparked a wide-ranging online discussion about the bittersweet realities of returning home.

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After sharing that a friend considered their five-year absence unusually long, the poster prompted a flood of responses from fellow expatriates detailing their own complicated relationships with their hometown.

The ensuing conversation shed light on the unseen struggles, shifting priorities, and financial hurdles that keep many emigrants from making the journey back.

Family ties remain the strongest anchor

For many who have relocated overseas, the primary motivation for visiting Hong Kong is to see elderly relatives.

Various commenters noted that those who manage regular return trips—often annually or biannually—are usually driven by the need to care for or visit aging parents.

Conversely, emigrants without close family members remaining in the city find little reason to make the long journey.

Several individuals shared the somber reality that their only recent trips back were to attend funerals, highlighting that such journeys are often driven by family duty and grief rather than a desire for leisure.

The heavy financial toll of visiting

The sheer cost of traveling back to Hong Kong emerged as a major deterrent for many expatriate families.

Without a permanent residence left in the city, returning means paying for expensive international flights and hotel accommodations, which can easily amount to a massive financial burden for a household.

Many expatriates explained that they simply cannot afford the steep expenses on a regular basis. Instead of spending heavily on a trip back to Hong Kong where they might just be renting a hotel room, a significant number of emigrants prefer to allocate their travel budgets toward vacations in places like Japan, South Korea, Thailand, or Taiwan.

Busy lives and fading connections

Beyond financial constraints, the overwhelming demands of establishing a new life abroad keep many from looking back.

One parent recounted living in the UK for over a decade without a single return visit to Hong Kong, explaining that the daily pressures of raising young children without extended family support, combined with a spouse's demanding work schedule, left no time to even consider a trip back.

As years pass and older relatives pass away, ties to the city naturally weaken.

Ultimately, the consensus among the expatriate community is that the decision to visit Hong Kong is deeply personal, driven by individual circumstances and changing life stages, making any comparisons between different families' choices entirely unnecessary.