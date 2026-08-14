Night Recap - August 14, 2026

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28 flights between Hong Kong and Narita delayed by record rain in Japan

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Twenty-eight flights between Hong Kong and Tokyo’s Narita Airport were delayed over two days after record rainfall hit Japan’s Chiba Prefecture.

Verdict scheduled for next Friday in high-profile subversion case of disbanded alliance leaders

The West Kowloon Court will deliver its verdict next Friday morning in the subversion case involving the disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China and three of its former leaders.

John Lee honors two civil service teams for bomb disposal and housing initiatives

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu recognized the exceptional efforts of local civil servants on Friday by presenting the Chief Executive's Award for Exemplary Performance to two dedicated interdepartmental teams.

Hong Kong faces severe scam surge as investment fraud accounts for half of all losses

Hong Kong continues to grapple with a severe wave of financial fraud, with investment scams delivering the heaviest blow to victims' wallets.

Govt closes tender for Kai Tak smart transport link as MTR and undisclosed consortium submit bids

The government’s tender for the Smart and Green Mass Transit System in Kai Tak officially closed on Friday, marking a key milestone for the highly anticipated infrastructure project.

Business Today

Hong Kong lifts full-year GDP forecast to 3.5-4.5pc

The Hong Kong government lifted the full-year real gross domestic product growth forecast to the range of 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent, compared with the original estimates of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent, citing the stronger-than-expected actual outturn in the first half and the near-term outlook.

Hong Kong reappoints Clement Cheung as CEO of Insurance Authority

The Hong Kong government announced on Friday the reappointment of Clement Cheung Wan-ching as the Chief Executive of the Insurance Authority for a term of three years from August 15, 2026, to August 14, 2029.

DBS Hong Kong posts record interim profit; retiring CEO says he has made Hong Kong his home

As the fourth largest retail bank in Hong Kong by assets, DBS Hong Kong reported a 23 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to a record HK$6.3 billion for the first half of 2026, driven by broad-based income growth and lower credit costs.

Chinese humanoid robot maker Unitree powers up for stellar Shanghai debut

China's Unitree, the country's most high-profile humanoid robot maker, is widely expected to have an explosive stock market debut in Shanghai next week. The only question is — how frenzied is it going to be?

World/China

Mudslide in eastern China kills one, more heavy rain expected

A mudslide in eastern China's Zhejiang Province on Friday killed one person and three others remained missing, while eastern and southern provinces were bracing for more downpours and floods, China's state media reported.

Social media firms urge caution on early Australia under-16 ban data

Top social media platforms urged the Australian government not to place too much weight on early evidence showing most children still use their products despite a landmark under-16 ban, as lawmakers weigh tougher penalties and investigative powers for regulators.

Air India A320 briefly lost key flight controls during 300-foot drop, Airbus analysis shows

An Air India Airbus A320 that dropped about 300 feet this month, injuring 24 people on board, briefly lost key flight controls after registering losses in all three hydraulic systems, according to a preliminary Airbus analysis reviewed by Reuters.

Australia probes three near-misses at Sydney Airport

Australia's transport authorities said Friday they were investigating what went wrong after three near-misses in less than two weeks at Sydney Airport, including two in one day.