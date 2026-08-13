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Court issues arrest warrant for driver in fatal Kowloon City minibus crash

NEWS
4 hours ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A Hong Kong court has issued an arrest warrant for a 48-year-old minibus driver who failed to appear for his hearing over a fatal crash outside Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts that resulted in one death and another injury. 

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The driver is charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious bodily injury by dangerous driving.

The charges stem from a June 28 incident in which the driver allegedly lost control of a red minibus on Argyle Street outside the courthouse. The vehicle crashed through guardrails and onto the sidewalk.

The collision killed a male pedestrian and left another man injured. 

At the case’s first hearing at Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday morning, Acting Principal Magistrate Cheng Lim-chi issued the warrant after the defendant failed to appear in court.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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