Kazakh guest artists join 700 dancers for The Sleeping Beauty charity ballet in Hong Kong

International guest artists and more than 700 dancers will come together in Hong Kong this month to perform Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet, The Sleeping Beauty, as the annual "Stars of Tomorrow 2026" charity production.

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Presented by The Tsinforn C. Wong Memorial Scholarship and co-organized by the Jean M. Wong School of Ballet, the performances will take place on August 29 and 30 at the Grand Theatre of the Hong Kong Cultural Center.

This year’s lineup features special appearances by Yerkin Rakhmatullayev and Shugyla Adepkhan, principal dancers from Kazakhstan’s The State Opera and Ballet Theatre “Astana Opera.”

Rakhmatullayev will perform the role of Prince Désiré alongside local scholarship awardees Glory Ip and Alice Ma, while Adepkhan will perform the pas de deux from The Talisman.

The cast includes more than 700 local and overseas dancers, including students from the Jean M. Wong School of Ballet and participants from the Hong Kong International Summer Dance School (ISDS) 2026.

In addition to the main ballet, ISDS dancers will perform new works in various styles choreographed by visiting international teachers.