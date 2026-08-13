Donnie Yen lends martial arts expertise to AAA game Phantom Blade Zero

Legendary Hong Kong kung fu star and director Donnie Yen Chi-tan is playing a key creative role in the highly anticipated AAA martial arts game, Phantom Blade Zero.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The game's developer, S-GAME, revealed that Yen has been working as a creative consultant on the project since 2023 and has performed extensive motion and facial capture to bring a major character, "Mó Yuan," to life.

The announcement coincides with S-GAME's expansion into Hong Kong.

The prominent Chinese game developer announced on Thursday that it has established a new office in the city, which will serve as its strategic base for global publishing, distribution, and intellectual property (IP) operations, spearheading the game's overseas launch.

Phantom Blade Zero

Classic Hong Kong cinema inspires "Kungfupunk" aesthetic

Widely regarded as one of the most anticipated Chinese AAA games of 2026, Phantom Blade Zero blends traditional Eastern wuxia elements with dark fantasy to create a unique "Kungfupunk" visual style.

To capture authentic martial arts choreography, S-GAME established its creative art center in Hong Kong, collaborating with veteran Hong Kong film martial arts choreographers to design the game’s fast-paced combat and fluid action sequences.

Hong Kong chosen as gateway for global cultural export

Government and company officials highlighted Hong Kong's unique position as a bridge for international creative exports.

Julius Li, S-GAME’s marketing director, described Hong Kong as a natural choice for their global expansion, emphasizing that the city’s rich cinematic history served as a direct inspiration for the game.

The new office will not only oversee international distribution but will also explore the future production of film and television spin-offs.

Arnold Lau Chi-yuen, Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion, noted that the city's mature professional services, bilingual talent, and robust intellectual property protection laws make it an ideal launchpad for S-GAME’s internationalization.

He praised the project for fusing classic local cinematic heritage with a next-generation video game.

Worldwide release scheduled for late October

Founded in 2011, S-GAME is known for developing original IPs like the Rainblood series and the Phantom Blade mobile franchise.

Phantom Blade Zero has already generated massive global interest, with its trial event in Beijing in July 2025 accumulating over 100 million views and attracting more than 20 million livestream viewers.

Following the start of global pre-orders on Wednesday, the game is scheduled to launch worldwide simultaneously on Steam, Epic Games Store, and PlayStation on October 29 this year.

Photo shows the Marketing Director of S-GAME, Mr Julius Li (left), and the Founder & Chief Executive Officer of S-GAME, Producer of Phantom Blade Zero, Mr Liang Qiwei (Soulframe) (right).