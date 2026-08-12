Zhu Rongji remembered for deep ties and support to HK

Former Chinese premier Zhu Rongji had a deep bond with Hong Kong. He visited the city four times in 1990, 1992, 1997 and 2002 while devoting himself to promoting cooperation between Shanghai and the HKSAR, along with his unwavering support during the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

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The sharp-tongued reformer always had Hong Kong on his mind, with a steely confidence in Hong Kong's bright future whenever the city faced economic difficulties.

“Hong Kong’s future shines bright, and we are always proud of Hong Kong,” Zhu said when he visited Hong Kong for three days in 2002. He even joked that if Hong Kong was ruined after returning to China, “wouldn't we become sinners of the nation? We won't."

Zhu is also one of the pushers behind the Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that provided a window of opportunity for Hong Kong businesses to gain greater access to the mainland market, further strengthening its trade-hub status.

A number of political and financial heavyweights in Hong Kong extended their condolences to the passing of Zhu.

Leung Chun-ying, vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, described working with Zhu as a “lifelong honor.”Henry Tang Ying-yen, a Standing Committee member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said he still remembered the support Zhu passed to him in 2002 when Tang was serving the SAR government and expressed his deepest condolences on the passing of Zhu.

The first Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief Joseph Yam Chi-kwong also praised Zhu's meticulous planning and strategic vision.