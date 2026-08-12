Three burglars eat bananas, steal $18,000 cash in Tai Po shop raid

Three burglars broke into a grocery shop in Tai Po early Tuesday morning (Aug 11), stealing around HK$18,000 in cash, multiple car keys and several bottles of liquor after drinking cream soda and eating bananas inside the shop.

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The three men broke open the metal gate of a grocery shop on the ground floor of 61 Yan Hing Street at around 2am before entering the premises.

CCTV footage captured the suspects inside the shop. Despite the hot weather, all three were wearing long-sleeved tops and trousers.

The burglars were seen drinking cream soda and eating bananas before taking the cash, car keys and liquor and fleeing the scene.

The shop owner returned at around 8am and discovered the burglary before reporting it to police.

The owner said the shop had been operating for about 20 years and had never been burgled before. He expressed concern that the stolen car keys could be used for other purposes and urged police to apprehend the suspects.

Police are investigating and searching for the three men. The shop has since stepped up security measures, including installing additional CCTV cameras.