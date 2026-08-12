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Woman prosecuted for keeping 136 unlicensed dogs in Yuen Long

NEWS
11 hours ago
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(Source: Facebook@news.gov.hk)
(Source: Facebook@news.gov.hk)

​The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department has prosecuted a local woman for allegedly keeping 136 unlicensed dogs at an animal shelter in Yuen Long. 

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Following public complaints about the facility, officers conducted a blitz inspection and found the unlicensed animals on the premises. 

The case is scheduled for its first hearing at Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Courts on September 2. 

Under the Rabies Regulation, all dogs over five months old are required to hold a valid license, which must be renewed at least once every three years.

Offenders face a maximum fine of HK$10,000 upon conviction. The department said it will carry out regular spot checks on dog licenses and take legal action against non-compliant owners.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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