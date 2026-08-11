Flushing water supply in Tsuen Wan and Kwai Chung expected restored by 6pm

The Water Supplies Department expects to restore flushing water supplies to affected areas in Tsuen Wan and Kwai Chung by 6pm on Tuesday following a saltwater mains leak on Hoi Kwai Road in Tsuen Wan.

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According to the department, the repair process has faced significant technical difficulties as the 800-millimeter pipe is located deep underground and lies directly beneath a dense network of intersecting underground utility lines.

Engineering teams are working urgently on repairs. However, workers have had to manually excavate the site and clear hard rock layers, significantly delaying the completion time.

Despite the disruption, most residents are unlikely to experience severe impacts because most buildings in the affected areas are equipped with internal communal water tanks, the department said.

The department apologized to residents for the inconvenience caused, noting that they are in close contact with the District Offices, the Housing Department, district councilors, and relevant property management offices.