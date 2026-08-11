72-year-old man found dead after going missing on hike in Sha Tin

A 72-year-old man who went missing while hiking in Fo Tan was found dead three days later.

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Police received a report from his family on August 8 after they lost contact with him. He had set off from Fo Tan with friends that morning but became separated from the group near Kwai Tei New Village.

His family briefly reached him by phone at around 8pm that day. He said he was descending the mountain and was about to reach Wong Chuk Yeung Village, but contact was later lost, reportedly after his phone ran out of battery.

A joint search involving police, firefighters, the Government Flying Service and Civil Aid Service was launched.

At around 11.30am on Tuesday (Aug 11), rescuers found a man lying on a mountain path in Man Hang, Fo Tan. He was certified dead at the scene.

The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.