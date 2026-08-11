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NEWS

Yuen Long blackout leaves 2,400 without air-con for over six hours

NEWS
19 hours ago
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Power was restored to around 2,400 customers in Yuen Long on Tuesday morning after an underground cable fault caused a widespread outage at Shui Pin Wai Estate and nearby areas for more than six hours.

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CLP Power said the cable fault occurred at around 4.22am, cutting electricity supplies to the estate and surrounding areas. Emergency repair work was completed and power was fully restored to all affected customers at 10.45am.

A resident had earlier called police after reportedly hearing a loud bang from Woo Shui House at around 4am. Officers later found that the suspected explosion was a misunderstanding, although an electricity fault had occurred in the area.

Of the seven residential blocks at Shui Pin Wai Estate, only Hong Shui House retained electricity during the outage, while the remaining blocks lost power. Lifts, air conditioners and electric fans were also affected, with some residents saying they were woken by the heat.

CLP deployed temporary generators and laid temporary cables as engineers worked to restore supplies. Its community support team also provided portable batteries to affected residential care homes and maintained contact with the district office and local councilors.

Yuen Long district councilor Yuen Man-yee said elderly residents and people at senior centers were provided with drinking water, temporary fans and backup power during the outage.

CLP apologized for the inconvenience caused and said it would investigate the cause of the cable failure.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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