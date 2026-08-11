Japanese tourist robbed after inviting newly met man to Tsim Sha Tsui hotel room

New details have emerged about a robbery at a Tsim Sha Tsui hotel after a 19-year-old Japanese tourist was allegedly attacked by a man she had recently met and invited to her room.

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Read more: Japanese woman robbed in Tsim Sha Tsui hotel room, $15,000 stolen

The woman, who was travelling alone, had been staying at a hotel on Nathan Road since August 4. She met the man through WeChat on Monday (Aug 10) and allegedly invited him to her hotel room to meet and chat.

According to sources, the man allegedly saw the woman place HK$15,000 in cash inside the room's safe before putting a black plastic bag over her head and choking her.

He then allegedly took the cash from the safe and fled.

The woman reported the incident to police and complained of neck pain but refused hospital treatment.

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect. The case is being handled by the Yau Tsim District Crime Investigation Team 3 and has been classified as robbery and wounding.

Police are searching for a Chinese man aged between 30 and 40, about 1.75 metres tall and of medium build. He was reportedly wearing a dark long-sleeved top, dark trousers, a white cap and a white face mask.

No arrests have been made.