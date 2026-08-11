Police drone in on dangerous driving, arresting 10 on Kwun Tong Bypass

Hong Kong police arrested 10 drivers in a targeted operation against dangerous driving along the Kwun Tong Bypass, utilizing drones for high-altitude observation and evidence collection for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

During the enforcement action, which ran from August 3 to 10, nine men and one woman, aged between 25 and 51, were arrested. Seven private cars and three motorcycles were also seized for further examination.

Officers stated that the advantages of drones lie in their high flexibility and wide coverage, making them highly efficient in identifying target vehicles.

Unmarked cars were pre-deployed at strategic locations to tail target vehicles and gather evidence. Support vehicles were also deployed flexibly based on the situation to ensure the arrests were conducted safely, police added.

Furthermore, officers emphasized that footage of the offenses captured by the drones would be used as evidence, significantly strengthening the prosecution's case.