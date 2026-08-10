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Passenger's tale of a retired doctor driving an Uber sparks online generational clash

NEWS
14 hours ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

An internet user recently shared an experience of riding with an unexpectedly highly qualified Uber driver, using the encounter to criticize the post-2000s generation harshly.

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The provocative post quickly drew intense backlash from the online community, escalating into a heated debate across different age groups.

Praising a senior professional while criticizing the youth

The passenger posted on a social media platform about chatting with an Uber driver who was notably polite and drove very steadily.

The passenger discovered the driver was a 68-year-old retired doctor who drove part-time to pass the time, as his children were already married adults.

The driver shared a personal philosophy: people must keep working hard and staying active to maintain their spirit.

While the passenger expressed deep respect for this attitude, the narrative quickly shifted to attack the younger generation.

The poster accused those born in the 2000s of constantly complaining about hardship, relying entirely on artificial intelligence instead of their own minds, and harboring unrealistic fantasies of gaining wealth without putting in any effort.

The passenger concluded that the younger generation was essentially useless compared to the elderly doctor, who likely had a massive fortune yet still chose to actively contribute to society.

Authenticity questioned by skeptical internet users

The inflammatory post immediately ignited widespread discussion, with many readers focusing on the story's believability and the author's flawed logic.

Numerous commenters strongly doubted the tale, arguing that the character profile seemed fabricated.

They pointed out that even after retiring from full-time hospital work, doctors often continue to run private community clinics to treat minor illnesses rather than opting to drive ride-hailing vehicles.

Furthermore, some readers expressed safety concerns regarding elderly drivers on the road, warning that a 68-year-old driver could pose an accident risk.

Differing perspectives on driving for leisure and survival

Despite the skepticism, some commenters argued that the scenario was entirely plausible.

They noted that it is not uncommon for affluent professionals with high incomes to drive occasionally simply because they enjoy being behind the wheel.

One individual, claiming to be a 68-year-old former corporate executive, shared that they also drive for the platform as a way to stay physically and mentally active while enjoying casual drives.

However, the strongest backlash was directed at the original poster's unfair generalization of an entire generation.

Critics published lengthy rebuttals pointing out a severe selection bias in the argument.

They explained that it is highly unjust to compare a privileged societal elite driving purely for interest without financial pressure against a younger generation struggling just to survive.

Commenters emphasized that young people today face immense structural challenges, including exorbitant housing prices and heavy living costs, making their employment a matter of survival rather than a leisurely hobby.

They urged the author to understand the distinct hardships faced by different generations, noting that it is unfair to attribute systemic socioeconomic issues to an entire demographic being inherently lazy.

Some users even mocked the author's obsession with criticizing the youth through humorous, exaggerated analogies.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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