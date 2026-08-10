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NEWS

Free tours, special events mark National Ecology Day celebrations

NEWS
13 hours ago
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A series of special activities and offers will be provided by the government and local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to encourage public participation in National Ecology Day (NED) 2026.

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NED falls on August 15 annually since its establishment in 2023. It aims to raise awareness of environmental protection and the importance of ecological civilization, inspired by the principle that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets."

Highlights of this year’s events include free admission and guided tours at Hong Kong Wetland Park on August 15. The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) will host a variety of ecological activities, such as guided tours at Shing Mun Country Park, Lions Nature Education Centre, and Long Valley Nature Park, as well as a special night tour at Tai Po Kau Nature Reserve featuring firefly watching.

A number of marine ecology explorations as well as a roving exhibition named “Marine Parks 30th Anniversary” at the Hong Kong Maritime Museum are also planned.

Residents who use the Environmental Protection Department’s GREEN@COMMUNITY recycling network, including smart recycling bins, will receive double GREEN$ points (excluding food waste recycling) on NED. Over 30 NGOs will offer additional activities, such as free facility entry, ecological guided tours, night tours, workshops, and talks.

The Countryside Conservation Office (CCO) will present a thematic exhibition at The Corner in the East Kowloon Cultural Centre, featuring interactive experiences to promote awareness of nature conservation from September 1 to 6.

A highlight will be a performance on September 5 of “Cellphone Soundscape & Movement” by renowned musician Tan Dun, accompanied by live harmonica and violin. The event will also showcase landscape photographs of Yan Chau Tong and Mirs Bay by a renowned photographer.

National Ecology Day

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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