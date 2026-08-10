HKTE expands global talent reach with delegation to New Zealand and Australia 

A delegation from Hong Kong Talent Engage (HKTE) has concluded a 10-day visit to New Zealand and Australia, aiming to expand the city's global talent pool.

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The visit, held from July 29 to Aug 7, was led by director Peter Chan Hoi-king, along with representatives from the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation.

The delegation met with representatives from five top-100 universities: the University of Auckland in New Zealand; Monash University and the University of Melbourne in Melbourne, Australia; and the University of New South Wales and the University of Sydney in Sydney, Australia.

During the visit, the delegation hosted five promotional events and participated in career fairs at three of the institutions to introduce Hong Kong's various talent admission programs and development opportunities.

In partnership with Invest Hong Kong, two startup roundtables were held in Melbourne and Sydney. These sessions introduced local entrepreneurs to business development and financing opportunities in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

Additionally, a talent engagement event was held with the Hong Kong New Zealand Chamber of Commerce in Auckland.

Chan said the visit targeted the biotech and professional services sectors, reaffirming the office's commitment to attracting high-demand talent and helping them settle in Hong Kong.