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NEWS

Man jailed for three years and nine months after beating girlfriend to death

NEWS
15 hours ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for manslaughter after beating his girlfriend to death with a wooden stick and attempting to move her body with a handcart in 2022.

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The court heard that the defendant, Ng Ka-sing, attacked his girlfriend in an apartment in Hung Shui Kiu in April 2022. He then placed her body on a handcart to dispose of it, at which point passersby spotted him.

Before the trial, Ng had offered to plead guilty to manslaughter, but the prosecution rejected the plea and pursued a murder charge. Last month, a seven-member jury acquitted Ng of murder but convicted him of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

In mitigation, the defense argued that Ng acted under threats from his god-sister. 

In her sentencing on Monday, High Court Judge Judianna Wai-ling Barnes noted that Ng has below-average intelligence and had suffered both physical and mental abuse.

She stated that Ng committed the offense in an effort to escape further abuse and therefore required treatment rather than long-term incarceration, ultimately handing down the three-year and nine-month sentence.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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