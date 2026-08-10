Night Recap - August 10, 2026

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Scorching conditions in HK to moderate later this week

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Hong Kong will continue to face extremely hot conditions over the next few days, before rain brings some relief toward the end of the week, according to the Observatory.

100 days to APEC: Shenzhen’s border crossings hit record high as anticipation builds

As the 100-day countdown to the first-ever Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen begins, the city is already experiencing a significant surge in international visitors, signaling strong global interest in the upcoming event.

Police arrest eight in $6.2 million ‘sugar daddy’ dating scam

Police have arrested eight people in connection with an alleged online compensated-dating scam that caused losses of HK$6.2 million to more than 80 victims.

HK court grants 11 appellants' appeal to challenge 35+ subversion case convictions

The Court of Appeal on Monday granted 11 appellants leave to challenge their convictions or jail terms at the top court in the city's landmark national security case.

Police deploy drones for traffic enforcement along West Kowloon Highway and Lin Cheung Road

Hong Kong police have launched a territory-wide traffic enforcement operation, deploying drones for aerial patrols for the first time along the West Kowloon Highway and Lin Cheung Road.

Business Today

Hong Kong, Dubai financial regulators co-host climate finance conference in Sept

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) announced on Monday that the third edition of their Joint Climate Finance Conference will take place on September 10 in Hong Kong, aiming for the continued development of climate finance across Asia and the Middle East.

What is Unitree and why are China's humanoid robot makers racing to list?

Chinese robot maker Unitree has priced its Shanghai initial public offering at 150.8 yuan (HK$175.37) per share, with subscriptions to start on Monday, as it seeks to raise 6.1 billion yuan in a deal that would see it become the first mainland-listed humanoid robot manufacturer.

The Sterling to open showflats within 24 hours and release first price list by Wednesday

China Resources Land (1109) said it will open showflats for its Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling within 24 hours, with the first price list to be released by Wednesday.

UK regulator plans for tokenized gold framework against China's competition: Financial Times

Britain's financial regulator is preparing a framework for tokenized gold that aims to reinforce London's role as the global trading center and promote the digitization of the financial market, against the intensified competition from Hong Kong and Shanghai in gold trading, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Chinese brokers tighten client scrutiny to mitigate over-leveraging risks, Bloomberg reports

Chinese brokers are intensifying the scrutiny of new accounts and tightening reviews of margin financing, securities lending, and options trading, as part of regulatory efforts to curb risky bids after a sharp market pullback, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

World/China

Western Europe experienced hottest June-July on record: EU monitor

Western Europe experienced its hottest June-July on record as climate change fuels an historic summer of heat, drought and wildfires across the region, the EU's global warming monitor said Monday.

At least 12 dead after tropical cyclones, monsoon hit Philippines

At least 12 people were killed after tropical cyclones Luis and Maymay and the enhanced southwest monsoon hit the northern Philippines, authorities said on Monday.



Sex doll 'mistaken' for murder victim in Australia

A lifelike sex doll was briefly "mistaken" for a murder victim after it was found inside a suitcase dumped in rural Australia, police and local media said on Monday.

Eight dismembered bodies found in illegal Ecuador mine: police

Ecuadoran authorities found eight dismembered bodies on Sunday in mass graves at an illegal mine in the southern province of Azuay, which is under a state of emergency, police said.

Beijing official encourages Hong Kong lawmakers to improve Mandarin skills during historical visit

During a historic study trip to Beijing last month, 88 Hong Kong Legislative Council members engaged in a five-hour discussion with Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office.