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NEWS

FSD bust illegal Kwai Chung fuel station, seize $86,000 diesel

NEWS
17 hours ago
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The Fire Services Department raided an illegal fuel station in Kwai Chung on Monday, seizing 2,400 liters of diesel worth about HK$86,000.

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The operation was carried out in Kwai Tsing District on Monday morning, with officers uncovering the unauthorized fuel station on Wing Lap Street.

A man suspected of being connected to the operation was arrested for alleged breaches of the Fire Services (Fire Hazard Abatement) Regulation, the Dangerous Goods Ordinance and the Dangerous Goods (Control) Regulation.

The seized diesel was confiscated, and the department is understood to be applying to the court for a forfeiture order.

Under the Fire Services (Fire Hazard Abatement) Regulation, a person who possesses or controls regulated substances for the purpose of supplying them for transfer into the fuel tanks of vehicles commits an offense.

A first conviction carries a maximum fine of HK$100,000 and six months’ imprisonment. For subsequent convictions, the maximum penalty rises to a HK$200,000 fine and one year in prison.

Fire Services Departmentillegal fuel station

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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