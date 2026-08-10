Henderson Club launches new mobile app offering extensive dining and parking privileges

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Henderson Land Development has introduced a newly revamped mobile application for its Henderson Club membership program.

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The digital platform conveniently consolidates discounts from over 100 partner merchants, along with exclusive member benefits and the latest event updates, allowing users to easily access lifestyle offers at any time.

Special anniversary promotions across multiple sectors

To commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of the group and the rollout of the new application, the club has introduced a series of limited-time promotional deals.

These extensive offers cover various aspects of daily life, including dining, health, leisure, and parking, and are available to both existing and newly registered members.

Among the highlighted perks, members can enjoy up to a sixty percent discount on selected set menus at premium restaurants such as Cuisine Cuisine, Tsui Hang Village, and Daai Zaak.

Additional lifestyle benefits include a buy-one-get-one-free promotion for a family-friendly handmade pasta workshop at the Towngas Cooking Centre, as well as similar two-for-one deals on designated health examination packages provided by Total Healthcare.

Members can also take advantage of half-priced hair treatments at AMOUR.

For drivers, Black cardholders and selected Gold card members are entitled to an additional five hours of complimentary parking at designated shopping malls operated by the developer.

Furthermore, individuals who sign up as new members before the end of September will receive exclusive welcome electronic vouchers that can be redeemed at retail outlets including APITA, UNY, and Citistore.

Free registration for tier-based membership benefits

Joining the Henderson Club is completely free of charge. Any individual aged eighteen or older can simply download the application to register as a Gold card member, instantly unlocking access to various consumer discounts, birthday rewards, and eligibility to participate in exclusive events.

Meanwhile, property owners, buyers, and tenants associated with Henderson Land properties are eligible to upgrade to a Black card membership, which provides an even wider array of premium and personalized privileges.

Interested individuals can find full details and terms on the official Henderson Club website.