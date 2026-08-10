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NEWS

Red taxi caught driving against traffic on Bonham Road flyover in third recent incident

NEWS
17 hours ago
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A video surfaced online yesterday showing a red taxi driving in the wrong direction onto the Bonham Road flyover in Western District. 

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The vehicle narrowly avoided a head-on collision with another taxi traveling in the correct direction. 

Fortunately, both drivers managed to stop in time, and the wrong-way taxi slowly reversed off the bridge to safety. 

This alarming event marks the third similar wrong-way driving incident at this specific location within just three months.

According to the circulated footage, the wrong-way taxi driver immediately hit the brakes upon spotting oncoming traffic. 

The approaching taxi also halted and activated its hazard lights, while a line of vehicles began to back up behind it. 

The situation was safely resolved as the errant taxi carefully reversed its way out, eventually allowing the correct-way traffic to proceed forward. 

The incident sparked widespread discussion online, with many internet users expressing disbelief over the situation. 

Some commentators pointed out that the clear road markings, including double white lines, should make it very difficult to enter the wrong lane by mistake. 

Others criticized the professional driver's severe lapse in judgment and raised concerns that such repeated traffic violations at this location could eventually lead to a major, catastrophic accident.

This near-miss is part of a worrying trend on the Bonham Road flyover. 

Earlier this summer, on June 26, a private car heading towards Central collided head-on with another private car driving against traffic on the same flyover, though no injuries were reported in that instance. 

Prior to that, on May 17, a much more serious collision occurred when a wrong-way private car crashed into a green minibus near the Pok Fu Lam Road section of the flyover, resulting in three people sustaining injuries and requiring hospital treatment.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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