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NEWS

HK becomes first Asia-Pacific city to debut 'Uber Elite' luxury chauffeur service

NEWS
18 hours ago

by

Winona Cheung

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Uber has partnered with non-franchised bus operator Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited to launch Uber Elite in Hong Kong, marking the luxury chauffeur service’s Asia-Pacific debut.

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The launch makes Hong Kong the second market globally to introduce the service after its initial rollout in the United States, targeting high-net-worth individuals, corporate executives, business travelers and overseas tourists. 

Riders can book the service through the Uber mobile app for luxury MPVs that can carry up to six passengers up to 90 days in advance and as late as two hours before pickup, with all trips carried out by Kwoon Chung’s fleet, which holds valid Hire Car Permits. 

Estyn Chung Chi-ting (left) and Timothy Wong Cheuk-tim (right)
Estyn Chung Chi-ting (left) and Timothy Wong Cheuk-tim (right)

Speaking at the launch ceremony on Monday, Estyn Chung Chi-ting, general manager of Uber Hong Kong, said the city was selected after Los Angeles and San Francisco globally due to its strong demand for high-end ground transport from business travelers. 

“From booking and pre-trip communication to arriving at the destination, passengers can directly contact their dedicated chauffeur at any time,” he said. 

The reservation-only service offers extended wait times of 30 minutes for standard trips and 60 minutes for airport pickups. An optional airport arrival hall meet-and-greet service is also available. Onboard amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, bottled water, snacks, device charging stations, and wet wipes.

Chung said pricing for the service is comparable to existing premium transport options in the market. To celebrate the rollout, Uber mobile app users can receive a limited-time 50 percent discount on their first Uber Elite trip, capped at HK$2,000, till the end of the month.

Executive Director of Kwoon Chung Timothy Wong Cheuk-tim said that trips will be handled exclusively by experienced chauffeurs from the group’s limousine department. 

He added that drivers are required to wear uniforms, be fluent in Cantonese, Mandarin, and English, and complete a mandatory six-hour training program covering driving safety, service standards, and app operations.

He said that the fleet will initially deploy around dozens of luxury MPVs — including those from Mercedes-Benz S-Class and V-Class — with plans to adjust the number of vehicles based on market demand. 

Uber and Kwoon Chung previously worked together in February to launch a point-to-point cross-border sedan service between Hong Kong and Macau. 

Wong said he hopes the new offering will help the company expand beyond its traditional focus on hotel and corporate clients toward individual consumers.

Uber EliteEstyn ChungTimothy Wong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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