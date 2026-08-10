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NEWS

(Video) Attentive motorist and companion rescue stray kitten from busy Yuen Long road

NEWS
18 hours ago
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Threads@ruby.sch

A dashcam video circulating widely online captured a heartwarming rescue after a driver spotted a stray kitten stranded in the middle of a road and immediately stopped to let his female companion save it. 

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Without any tools on hand, the woman safely retrieved the young cat from the path of traffic and brought it into their vehicle, earning widespread praise from netizens for their swift and compassionate action. 

The incident took place around 8pm on August 6 near the Shap Pat Heung Roundabout on Shap Pat Heung Road in Yuen Long.

While driving along the slow lane, the motorist suddenly noticed a tiny kitten on the road and alerted his companion. 

She immediately asked him to pull over, prompting the driver to halt the car, turn on the hazard lights, and caution her to remain careful as she stepped out.

The woman rushed toward the kitten and lifted it off the road with her bare hands. 

Throughout the brief rescue, the driver kept a close eye on the traffic conditions to ensure her safety. 

Once the kitten was secured inside the car, its sharp cries could be heard in the background. 

The driver then set off and asked where they should take the animal, to which his companion replied that they should bring it home first.

The rescuer later shared updates online, explaining that the situation was incredibly urgent and that she had to hold the kitten very firmly to prevent it from slipping away and running back into active traffic. 

She added that while the kitten cried intensely after being brought into the vehicle, she was relieved to find that it was completely uninjured, noting that the outcome could have otherwise been tragic.

The rescue video garnered significant appreciation online, with many internet users thanking the couple for their kindness and praising the driver for his exceptional eyesight in spotting such a small animal at night. 

Some netizens also expressed concern about whether the woman had been scratched during the rescue. 

They advised her to disinfect any scratches she might have sustained, as the kitten appeared highly frightened, while wishing the couple and their new rescue companion the very best.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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