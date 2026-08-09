Inaugural Hunan TV internship program opens doors for HK aspiring broadcasters

Read More
Morning Recap - August 10, 2026
7 hours ago
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
22 hours ago
The Home and Youth Affairs Bureau has launched the inaugural youth internship program in the media industry in Hunan, providing Hong Kong students with hands-on television production experience at a major mainland broadcaster.
A total of sixteen Hong Kong tertiary students traveled to Changsha for a three-week immersive placement at Hunan Satellite TV’s production hub, commonly known as the "Colourful Box", according to the government news website.
The interns were assigned across three variety shows, including a cooking competition, a singing contest, and an entertainment show, extending their practical exposure with a firsthand taste of production and advertising far beyond traditional news reporting.
One participant, Sophia Chong, a second-year student at Hong Kong Shue Yan University, said the immersion experience sparked her passion for variety shows and creative production outside the newsroom.
Chong added that her biggest eye-opener came from the youthful, dynamic energy driving a mainland media organization.
Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen emphasized that the program offers Hong Kong’s media talent a front-row seat to mainland trends, while fostering a broader perspective on the country’s overall development.