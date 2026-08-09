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NEWS

Inaugural Hunan TV internship program opens doors for HK aspiring broadcasters

NEWS
17 hours ago
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The Home and Youth Affairs Bureau has launched the inaugural youth internship program in the media industry in Hunan, providing Hong Kong students with hands-on television production experience at a major mainland broadcaster.

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A total of sixteen Hong Kong tertiary students traveled to Changsha for a three-week immersive placement at Hunan Satellite TV’s production hub, commonly known as the "Colourful Box", according to the government news website. 

The interns were assigned across three variety shows, including a cooking competition, a singing contest, and an entertainment show, extending their practical exposure with a firsthand taste of production and advertising far beyond traditional news reporting.

One participant, Sophia Chong, a second-year student at Hong Kong Shue Yan University, said the immersion experience sparked her passion for variety shows and creative production outside the newsroom.

Chong added that her biggest eye-opener came from the youthful, dynamic energy driving a mainland media organization.

Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen emphasized that the program offers Hong Kong’s media talent a front-row seat to mainland trends, while fostering a broader perspective on the country’s overall development.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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