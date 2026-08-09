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NEWS

Eleven hospitalized as air conditioner fire forces evacuation at Taikoo Shing

NEWS
18 hours ago
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A fire broke out in a 20th-floor flat at Begonia Mansion in Taikoo Shing on Sunday after an air conditioning unit caught fire.

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Billowing black smoke and blaring fire alarms triggered an evacuation, forcing approximately 300 residents to flee the building, with about 20 residents seeking refuge on the rooftop.

Equipped with one hose line and a breathing apparatus team, the Fire Services Department quickly brought the blaze under control and extinguished it.

According to sources, 16 residents reported feeling unwell during the incident. Among them, 11 individuals were sent to Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai and Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan, with most of them suffering from smoke inhalation.

fire

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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