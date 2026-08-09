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NEWS

Tourists sweat through HK's hottest day with cooling tricks

NEWS
17 hours ago
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Amid umbrellas and dripping sweat, residents and tourists are scrambling to stay cool as Hong Kong swelters through its hottest day since 1884. 

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The city recorded its highest temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday afternoon, with Sheung Shui sizzling at 39.8 degrees.

Under the scorching sun, umbrellas bloomed along Tsim Sha Tsui Ferry Pier, offering visitors the only shade. Among the visitors is a British tourist, Ben, who arrived in Hong Kong after a two-week trip to the mainland, describing the heat as overwhelming.

"I thought I had experienced heatwaves in the UK this summer, but it's nothing compared to Hong Kong," he laughed. 

While he thought he had adapted to the heat after the mainland trip, he called Hong Kong’s heat "another level." For his cooling strategy, he joked that ice-cold beer was the "best option" to stay cool.

For Wang, a visitor from Nanjing, which is known as one of China’s hottest cities, said Hong Kong's heat rivaled her hometown's summer extremes. Between the high temperatures and a packed schedule, she admitted the trip had left her exhausted.  

To beat the heat, she armed herself with a cooling spray and planned to have dessert later in the day.

Chen, another traveler from Guangxi, said the weather was "very hot" but noted that Guangxi could sometimes be even hotter. 

She revealed that she had already downed an iced milk tea and was eyeing ice cream later. 

 "If it's too hot, I will just rest and take a break," she said, adding that she had scrapped her original plan to visit The Peak and would instead have dinner in the evening.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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