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Police arrest 429 in citywide anti-triad operation, seize drugs and weapons

NEWS
17 hours ago
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Police have arrested 429 people, including a 13-year-old, in a three-day citywide anti-triad operation, seizing a substantial amount of drugs and weapons. 

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The Organized Crime and Triad Bureau and officers from regional headquarters conducted the operation from August 6 to 8 to crack down on triad-related illegal activities. 

Officers raided numerous crime blackspots and suspected illegal venues across the city, detaining 278 men and 151 women aged between 13 and 86. The suspects comprised local, mainland and non-ethnic Chinese individuals, including two illegal immigrants.

They were arrested for offenses such as managing gambling establishments, gambling in a gambling establishment, drug trafficking and manufacturing, money laundering, criminal damage, burglary, assault, managing a vice establishment, claiming to be triad members, and breaching conditions of stay.

During the raids, police confiscated a wide range of suspected dangerous drugs, including 883 grams of ketamine, 304 grams of heroin, 595 grams of crack cocaine, 311 grams of cocaine powder, 909 grams of Happy powder, 968 grams of cannabis, 500 grams of hash oil and 753 grams of ecstasy. 

They also seized about 90 suspected midazolam tablets, 129 suspected etomidate vape cartridges, about 16 liters of suspected liquid etomidate, and around 235 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Officers further seized HK$3.7 million in cash, casino chips with a face value of about HK$200,000, 23 arcade fishing machines, nine beef knives, gambling equipment and a large quantity of contraband cigarettes.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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