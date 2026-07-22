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PROPERTY

Kabitat Tin Hau hits records with HK$29.8m special unit sale 

PROPERTY
47 mins ago
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Kabitat Tin Hau.
Kabitat Tin Hau.

K Wah International's (0173) Kabitat Tin Hau project in Tin Hau sold a special unit on Wednesday for HK$29.8 million, setting a new high for both total transaction price and price per square foot.

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The 857-sq-ft, three-bedroom unit was transacted at HK$34,772 per sq ft.

The project has sold 73 units so far, fetching over HK$800 million.

 

Kabitat Tin HauTin Hau

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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