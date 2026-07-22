Kabitat Tin Hau hits records with HK$29.8m special unit sale 

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A Castle Peak Road site applies for hotel use, offering 299 units
21-07-2026 17:32 HKT
The Sterling to secure pre-sale approval as early as late July
21-07-2026 17:23 HKT
K Wah International's (0173) Kabitat Tin Hau project in Tin Hau sold a special unit on Wednesday for HK$29.8 million, setting a new high for both total transaction price and price per square foot.
The 857-sq-ft, three-bedroom unit was transacted at HK$34,772 per sq ft.
The project has sold 73 units so far, fetching over HK$800 million.