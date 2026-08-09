Dog-friendly restaurant license scheme runs smoothly as FEHD issues 77 verbal warnings

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said on Sunday that the new measure allowing dogs in permitted restaurants has been generally smooth during its one-month adaptation period, with 77 verbal warnings and three warning letters issued to non-compliant businesses.

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The spokesman said overall compliance has been satisfactory as residents and businesses gradually adapted to the new arrangement. The number of participating restaurants has increased from the initial 940 to more than 980 at present.

During the adaptation phase, the department’s dedicated team conducted around 29,600 inspections of permitted premises across various districts.

It has issued 77 verbal warnings and issued warning letters to three restaurants for severe violations involving cooking or heating food on dining tables as of August 8. Two prosecutions have also been initiated for failure to keep dogs securely leashed.

The department’s officers also carried out proactive inspections of non-permitted catering premises and launched prosecutions against six businesses for illegally allowing dogs inside.

The department will conduct risk-based and flexible inspections starting on Monday (Aug 10) and take immediate law enforcement action against any violations without prior warning.