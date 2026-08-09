HK to publish first Five-Year Plan in Sep, John Lee says

The government aims to publish Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan in September, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Sunday following the second round of district consultation for the five-year blueprint and his upcoming Policy Address.

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Lee said that since public consultations began in June for both documents, the government has held more than 90 consultation sessions, collecting around 13,800 opinions on the Five-Year Plan and about 8,500 comments on the annual Policy Address.

With the consultation period for the Five-Year Plan ending this Friday (Aug 14), Lee said the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs will deliver a formal summary.

He added that the government is working around the clock to compile and analyze the feedback to ensure the final report is released within the third quarter, by September.