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NEWS

Algernon Yau leads business delegation to Malaysia to help mainland enterprises expand overseas

NEWS
20 hours ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah will lead a business delegation to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday afternoon, aiming to promote the city’s advantages and help mainland enterprises explore overseas markets.

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The visit is one of the outbound missions organized by the Task Force on Supporting Mainland Enterprises in Going Global, which is supervised by Yau. 

The delegation comprises representatives from mainland companies, Hong Kong chambers of commerce and other organizations, accompanied by the Director-General of Investment Promotion Alpha Lau Hai-suen and the Commissioner for Belt and Road Nicholas Ho Lik-chi. 

During the trip, delegates will participate in the Think Business, Think Hong Kong Symposium organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and a business seminar and networking lunch held by Invest Hong Kong. 

They will also visit local companies and meet with regional chambers of commerce.

Yau will also attend the official opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Kuala Lumpur. 

He is scheduled to return to Hong Kong on Thursday (Aug 13). Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Bernard Chan Pak-li will serve as Acting Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development during his absence.

Algernon Yau

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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