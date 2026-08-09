Woman dies after drowning at Tuen Mun beach

A 20-year-old woman died after she and her husband drowned while swimming at Cafeteria New Beach in Tuen Mun on Friday night (Aug 7).

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The couple, both of Pakistani descent and Hong Kong identity card holders, were rescued by emergency personnel and taken to Tuen Mun Hospital at around 8pm.

The woman was in hospital for more than half a day before she was pronounced dead at 12.02pm on Saturday (Aug 8).

Police said initial investigations showed the couple had been swimming at the beach when they drowned.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.