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NEWS

Typhoon Dolphin disrupts high-speed rail linking HK with Shanghai and Guangzhou

NEWS
23 hours ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Eight high-speed rail trips connecting Hong Kong with Shanghai and Guangzhou have been cancelled from Saturday through Monday as Tropical Cyclone Dolphin approaches the eastern coast of China, mainland railway authorities announced.

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The cancellations affect services connecting Hong Kong West Kowloon Station with Shanghai Hongqiao Station and Guangzhou South Station.

The MTR Corporation has advised passengers to monitor the latest updates on the official 12306 website or through announcements at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Observatory has warned of extremely hot weather from Sunday to Tuesday. As Tropical Cyclone Dolphin moves towards the vicinity of Zhejiang and moves inland, its outer subsiding air is bringing sweltering conditions to the territory.

Temperatures in some areas are expected to reach 37 degrees or above, and members of the public are advised to stay alert to their health conditions and take precautions against heatstroke.

high-speed rail

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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