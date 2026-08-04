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Government to mobilize over 30,000 civil servants for four Huanggang Port drills: sources

NEWS
39 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The government will mobilize more than 30,000 civil servants for four drills starting next Thursday (Aug 13) to prepare for the opening of the new Huanggang Port, according to sources. 

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It is understood that the Civil Service Bureau has issued a notice to some civil servants stating that the four drills will take place on August 13, 15, 22, and 29. The number of participants will increase with each session. The large-scale exercise on the afternoon of August 29 will involve 15,000 to 20,000 people. 

Participating staff have been instructed to bring valid Home Return Permits. 

In a previous response to Sing Tao, the sister publication of The Standard, the Security Bureau stated that civil servants participating in the drills are performing official duties, and that transportation expenses incurred during the exercises can be reimbursed in accordance with the Civil Service Regulations.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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