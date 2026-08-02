Hong Kong duo makes history with landmark World Cosplay Summit victory

Hong Kong has achieved a historic milestone on the international cosplay stage after duo Ar Lu and Ronnie claimed the championship title at the prestigious World Cosplay Summit in Nagoya, Japan.

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Competing against elite cosplayers from over 40 countries and regions over three days of intense competition, the pair delivered a stunning performance to secure Hong Kong’s first-ever top-three finish and overall victory at the global event.

Monster Hunter performance captures global crown

The championship-winning entry brought the iconic video game franchise Monster Hunter to life. Ronnie took the stage clad in intricate Zinogre armor, while Ar Lu portrayed the hunter's loyal Palico companion.

Featuring meticulously crafted prop weaponry, their fluid stage act depicted a high-stakes battle against an Elder Dragon. The performance combined dynamic action with incredible detail, as Ronnie wielded a Zinogre sword and shield while Ar Lu provided tactical support, earning overwhelming praise from both judges and audience members.

Emotional milestone marks end of an era

The duo earned their spot on the global stage after winning the local qualifier at the Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong (ACGHK). Upon hearing Hong Kong announced as the grand champion, an emotional Ar Lu celebrated on stage, shouting a joyous expression in Cantonese that energized the venue.

Established in 2003, the World Cosplay Summit is widely regarded as the pinnacle of competitive cosplay.

The historic victory also coincides with a structural shift for the event, as this year’s tournament marked the final edition held during the traditional summer season.