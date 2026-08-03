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NEWS

Immigration Department shares family joy with fluffy surprise as it turns 65

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A special surprise awaits newlyweds and newborns this week as the Immigration Department celebrates its 65th anniversary with limited-edition panda plushies.

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The initiative is part of the department's 65th anniversary celebrations on Tuesday, when two exclusive panda plushies will be available to share the joy with the public.

Among the giveaways is a pair of "65th Anniversary Commemorative Wedding Panda Plushies," which will be gifted to couples who hold their wedding ceremonies at any of the Immigration Department's marriage registries between August 4 and August 10.

Meanwhile, families welcoming a new baby on August 4 will receive a "65th Anniversary Commemorative Baby Panda Plushie" when they register the child's birth.

The Immigration Department noted that the gifts will be distributed while supplies last, adding that the department reserves the right to make the final decision in the event of any disputes.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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