Smart sensor system installation by mid-2027 should end recurring main bursts, says Michael Tien

With Tuen Mun residents dealing with their second water cut in a week, former lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun has demanded an end to the cycle of disruption.

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Tien's comments follow the latest water main leak on Tuen Lee Street in Tuen Mun during the early hours of Monday.

The incident cut off the water supply to Villa Tiara, Hin Fat Estate, Handsome Court, Alpine Garden, and Tuen Mun Government Secondary School—marking the second such main burst in just seven days.

The Water Supplies Department announced a halt in water supply from 11pm Monday for emergency repairs, with restoration expected to be completed by Tuesday noon.

Tien cited WSD replies in a social media update this afternoon confirming the affected steel pipe had been replaced but falls into the area where sensors have not been installed.

Tien noted that across the city's 6,700-kilometer water main network, approximately 20 percent of the pipes have not yet been equipped with the smart sensor system.

According to Tien, authorities identified two primary factors behind the recurring bursts—unreplaced vintage pipes and a lack of smart sensors monitoring newly replaced steel pipes.

Vowing to monitor the municipal situation closely, Tien asserted that these disruptive incidents must cease once the remaining sensors are fully installed across the territory by mid-2027.

He added that he would not tolerate further infrastructure failures disrupting the daily lives of local residents.



