logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Smart sensor system installation by mid-2027 should end recurring main bursts, says Michael Tien

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

With Tuen Mun residents dealing with their second water cut in a week, former lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun has demanded an end to the cycle of disruption. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tien's comments follow the latest water main leak on Tuen Lee Street in Tuen Mun during the early hours of Monday.

The incident cut off the water supply to Villa Tiara, Hin Fat Estate, Handsome Court, Alpine Garden, and Tuen Mun Government Secondary School—marking the second such main burst in just seven days.

The Water Supplies Department announced a halt in water supply from 11pm Monday for emergency repairs, with restoration expected to be completed by Tuesday noon. 

Tien cited WSD replies in a social media update this afternoon confirming the affected steel pipe had been replaced but falls into the area where sensors have not been installed.

Tien noted that across the city's 6,700-kilometer water main network, approximately 20 percent of the pipes have not yet been equipped with the smart sensor system.

According to Tien, authorities identified two primary factors behind the recurring bursts—unreplaced vintage pipes and a lack of smart sensors monitoring newly replaced steel pipes.

Vowing to monitor the municipal situation closely, Tien asserted that these disruptive incidents must cease once the remaining sensors are fully installed across the territory by mid-2027. 

He added that he would not tolerate further infrastructure failures disrupting the daily lives of local residents.


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Night Recap - August 3, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
Immigration Department shares family joy with fluffy surprise as it turns 65
NEWS
2 hours ago
Safety manager dies after falling 10 floors at Kowloon City construction site
NEWS
3 hours ago
Mother and grand-aunt arrested after two kids fall ill from eating cannabis gummies
NEWS
3 hours ago
Think tank calls for AI data governance to unify fragmented use in Hong Kong schools
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Security guard given suspended sentence for online blank vote comments during LegCo election
NEWS
3 hours ago
Controversy erupts over free influencer tickets ahead of Aston Villa and Bayern Munich clash in Hong Kong
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File Photo from Reuters)
Hong Kong windsurfing squad targets medals at upcoming Nagoya Asian Games
NEWS
4 hours ago
(Source: GIS)
Two arrested after Customs seizes endangered turtles worth $210,000 at airport
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Former HEAL Fertility worker wanted over alleged sample mix-up cover-up
NEWS
4 hours ago
HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp
NEWS
02-08-2026 15:14 HKT
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
7 hours ago
Drivers trapped in Cityplaza car park for over two hours amid chaos, charged for extra time
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.