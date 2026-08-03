Night Recap - August 3, 2026

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New driver test marks start of ride-hailing regulation

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Most provisions governing ride-hailing services in Hong Kong came into effect Monday, as applications opened for a new combined written test for taxi and ride-hailing drivers.

Chelsea stars share career advice with young Hong Kong players ahead of Kai Tak showdown

Ahead of the second match of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2026, where Chelsea is set to face Juventus at Kai Tak Sports Park on Wednesday, four Chelsea players made a special appearance in Admiralty to inspire the city's next generation of athletes.

Former HEAL Fertility worker wanted over alleged sample mix-up cover-up

A former Malaysian employee of HEAL Fertility in Central is wanted by police after allegedly giving false information to conceal errors involving embryo biopsy specimens.

Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction

Four former warehouse employees of CHANEL’s Hong Kong branch have been sentenced to four to seven years in prison for conspiring to steal more than 700 items scheduled for destruction, worth about HK$19 million.

Think tank calls for AI data governance to unify fragmented use in Hong Kong schools

A local think tank has found that Hong Kong primary and secondary schools are struggling with isolated "data silos" due to the fragmented use of multiple artificial intelligence tools without unified standards, making it difficult to evaluate teaching effectiveness.

Business Today

Hong Kong debuts offshore China government bond futures, deepening yuan use

Hong Kong launched offshore Chinese government bond futures on Monday, giving foreign investors a new risk-management tool as Beijing steps up efforts to expand the yuan's global use through the Asian financial hub.

China, Hong Kong securities watchdogs unveil sweeping measures to deepen capital market ties

China and Hong Kong's securities regulators announced a broad suite of new measures on Monday to deepen capital market cooperation, including expanded support for cross-border listings, new offshore yuan-denominated futures products, and a fast-track approval process for exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Wheelock Properties' Park Silicon receives almost 7,000 inquiries with prices to be announced soon

Wheelock Properties' Kwu Tung project Park Silicon is expected to announce its prices soon, as the project has received nearly 7,000 inquiries, 40 percent of which being investors, said Wheelock Properties managing director Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu.

Yen leaps, stocks and bonds drop as Japan confirms joint intervention with US

The yen leapt on Monday, while stocks and bonds fell after Tokyo confirmed a rare joint currency intervention with Washington to pull the Japanese currency off four-decade lows.

Apple to hike iPhone prices by US$200, foldable set at US$2,000, Bloomberg's Gurman predicts

Apple consumers should brace for a US$100 to US$200 (HK$780 to HK$1,560) price hike on upcoming iPhones, with the tech giant's first foldable device expected to cost at least US$2,000, according to predictions by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

World/China

China draws 'red lines' around its economic model ahead of EU, US trade talks

China is energetically defending its economic policy mix that favours advanced industries over consumption, adopting a posture analysts see as demonstrating increasing confidence ahead of looming trade talks with Europe and the United States.

CXMT plans second chip plant in Beijing and is in talks on its funding, sources say

CXMT, China's largest chipmaker by market value, is considering building a second memory-chip plant in Beijing and is in financing talks with a tech manufacturing hub backed by the local government, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Trump attorney general pick says has reached deal with senators after standoff

The US acting attorney general said Sunday he had reached an agreement with lawmakers and issued an order officially scrapping a US$1.8-billion compensation fund that has led to a standoff over his Senate confirmation.

Heavily-pregnant woman dies after Turkey balcony fall, husband held

A heavily pregnant woman died after falling from the balcony of her home in western Turkey, with police detaining her husband, state news agency Anadolu reported Monday.

China evacuates residents as heavy rains hit northwest, southwest

China warned of risks from heavy downpours across multiple parts of the country on Monday, with storms concentrated in the northwestern Shaanxi and southwestern Sichuan provinces where residents have been evacuated from high-risk areas.