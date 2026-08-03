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NEWS

Mother and grand-aunt arrested after two kids fall ill from eating cannabis gummies

NEWS
17 mins ago
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A mother and a grand-aunt were arrested after a 12-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother were hospitalized for mistakenly eating cannabis-infused gummies in their Wong Tai Sin flat on Monday.

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Police received a report at about 4pm that the two children became ill after consuming the sweets in a flat in Wang Tak House at Wang Tau Hom Estate.

The girl began vomiting, while her younger brother lost consciousness and collapsed. 

Fortunately, the boy regained consciousness by the time paramedics arrived at the scene. Both siblings were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for emergency treatment.

Officers arrested the 41-year-old mother on suspicion of child abuse and the grand-aunt on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs.

It is understood that the grand-aunt had given the cannabis gummies to the mother, who mistook them for regular candy before giving them to her children.

Medical experts warn that cannabis gummies typically contain 5 to 20 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)—the psychoactive compound in marijuana—with stronger varieties reaching up to 100 milligrams.

Such high doses can cause severe neurological complications or permanent brain damage in young children whose nervous systems are not fully developed.

Parents are strongly advised to seek immediate medical attention if a child suddenly exhibits symptoms such as appearing intoxicated, suffering from breathing difficulties, or vomiting, as these may be critical signs of accidental cannabis consumption.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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