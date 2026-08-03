logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Safety manager dies after falling 10 floors at Kowloon City construction site

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
+4

A male construction worker in his thirties died on Monday after falling from scaffolding on the exterior of a building in Kowloon City.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At around noon, the 39-year-old victim surnamed Lai was inspecting the rooftop of the building on Sa Po Road alongside a colleague when he plunged about 10 floors. 

He landed on scaffolding on the fourth floor, where he was found unconscious and trapped.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and spent more than an hour extricating the safety manager from the scaffolding before bringing him down to a platform. 

He was rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, where he was pronounced dead at 2.19pm after emergency resuscitation efforts failed.

The Association for the Rights of Industrial Accident Victims (ARIAV) stated that its staff had rushed to the scene to inspect the situation and are currently accompanying the deceased's family at the hospital, adding that they will continue to follow up on the case and provide appropriate assistance.

Fay Siu Sin-man, Chief Executive of ARIAV, pointed out that this incident marks the 17th fatal case in Hong Kong's construction industry since the beginning of this year. 

Expressing her deep sorrow over the tragedy, she urged relevant government departments to conduct a thorough review to prevent similar accidents from happening again.

The Labour Department has dispatched personnel to the site to launch an investigation into the cause of the industrial accident, and police have opened an inquiry.

The building involved is the former Regal Oriental Hotel, which is currently undergoing conversion works to be transformed into a youth hostel.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
Smart sensor system installation by mid-2027 should end recurring main bursts, says Michael Tien
NEWS
Just now
Immigration Department shares family joy with fluffy surprise as it turns 65
NEWS
1 hour ago
Mother and grand-aunt arrested after two kids fall ill from eating cannabis gummies
NEWS
1 hour ago
Think tank calls for AI data governance to unify fragmented use in Hong Kong schools
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Security guard given suspended sentence for online blank vote comments during LegCo election
NEWS
2 hours ago
Controversy erupts over free influencer tickets ahead of Aston Villa and Bayern Munich clash in Hong Kong
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo from Reuters)
Hong Kong windsurfing squad targets medals at upcoming Nagoya Asian Games
NEWS
2 hours ago
(Source: GIS)
Two arrested after Customs seizes endangered turtles worth $210,000 at airport
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Former HEAL Fertility worker wanted over alleged sample mix-up cover-up
NEWS
3 hours ago
Chelsea stars share career advice with young Hong Kong players ahead of Kai Tak showdown
NEWS
3 hours ago
HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp
NEWS
02-08-2026 15:14 HKT
A woman posing for picture with a motorcycle rider offering photo and video service along a street in Chongqing, southwestern China. (AFP)
Tourists chase high-octane thrill in China's trending biker capital
CHINA
02-08-2026 11:08 HKT
Drivers trapped in Cityplaza car park for over two hours amid chaos, charged for extra time
NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.