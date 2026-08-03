Two arrested after Customs seizes endangered turtles worth $210,000 at airport

Hong Kong Customs has seized 42 live endangered turtles worth an estimated HK$210,000 in two separate air cargo smuggling cases at Hong Kong International Airport.

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Customs officers intercepted the contraband through risk assessments on July 25 and 30. The turtles were discovered hidden inside incoming air freight parcels, one declared as statues and decorative ornaments, and two others declared as mugs and beer glasses.

Upon inspection, officers found the live turtles wrapped in plastic and concealed in socks inside the parcels.

Customs subsequently conducted controlled delivery operations and arrested two local male recipients aged 33 and 65. Both suspects have been released on bail pending further investigation.

Customs said that it will maintain rigorous enforcement against all forms of smuggling through strategic risk assessment and intelligence analysis.

(Source: GIS)