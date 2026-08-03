Uber offers up to 60pc off rides to 11 SHKP malls

Users of Uber’s WeChat Mini Program can receive discounts of up to 60 percent on rides to and from 11 Sun Hung Kai Properties malls from August 3 to September 6.

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First-time Mini Program users who register with a mainland Chinese mobile number can receive 50 percent off their first Uber Taxi ride to or from a participating mall, subject to a maximum discount of HK$80.

Existing users who are members of SHKP’s The Point loyalty program can receive 60 percent off one Uber Taxi ride, capped at HK$90, after spending at least HK$1,000 at a participating mall in a single day.

Uber Hong Kong general manager Estyn Chung said the campaign aimed to help travelers explore more of the city while providing convenient and affordable journeys.

“As Hong Kong’s tourism sector continues to grow, we are proud to support initiatives that elevate the visitor experience and contribute to the vibrancy of the local retail and consumer economy,” Chung said.

The participating destinations are apm in Kwun Tong, GO PARK in Sai Sha, Landmark North in Sheung Shui, Metroplaza in Kwai Fong, Mikiki in San Po Kong, MOKO in Mong Kok, New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, Park Central in Tseung Kwan O, Tsuen Wan Plaza, V City in Tuen Mun, and the YOHO shopping complex in Yuen Long, comprising YOHO MALL, YOHO MIX and YOHO PLUS.