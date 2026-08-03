Exit of illegal ride-hailing services depends on enforcement efforts, lawmaker says

Whether illegal ride-hailing drivers will stop providing services after the new regulations take effect largely depends on the government’s enforcement efforts, lawmaker Mark Chong Ho-fung said on Monday.

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As the new ride-hailing laws came into force, drivers convicted of carrying passengers for hire or reward — commonly known as “pak pai” services — face a driving license suspension of at least 12 months. The government expects to issue the first batch of official ride-hailing service licenses as early as late November.

A ride-hailing platform estimated that there are currently nearly 30,000 part-time ride-hailing drivers.

Chong said that while operating unauthorized services remains illegal, past enforcement efforts were insufficient to deter drivers. He emphasized that whether these drivers exit the market will depend heavily on the government’s determination to enforce the law.

He added that even if some part-time drivers leave the sector, Hong Kong’s fleet of about 18,000 taxis, together with its robust public transport network, would be sufficient to meet public demand.

Meanwhile, registration opened today for the new integrated written test covering both taxi and ride-hailing services, which replaces the previous taxi-only examination. Chong suggested ride-hailing drivers who are still awaiting official licensing to consider working as taxi drivers in the interim to become familiar with road conditions.

Major platform operator DiDi said it is actively preparing its application for a platform license. The company also plans to strengthen compliance management and assist registered drivers with permit application procedures.