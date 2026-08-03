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NEWS

Truck crashes into Aberdeen Tunnel wall

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A truck crashed into a wall of the Aberdeen Tunnel on Monday morning, prompting a collision in the opposite lane when a minibus rear-ended a stopped private car. No injuries were reported.

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The incident occurred at around 5.30am as the truck was traveling along the left lane toward Aberdeen. The driver lost control and drifted to the right, crashing into the tunnel’s wall paneling. Three wall panels were destroyed.

An oncoming private car spotted the accident and came to a stop in the opposite lane toward Wan Chai. However, a minibus following closely behind failed to brake in time and rear-ended the car.

Online dashcam footage showed the moment the truck veered out of its lane and struck the paneling. In the recording, a driver following the truck can be heard sighing in frustration and questioning whether the vehicle was stuck, before expressing relief as the truck driver managed to steer and reverse back into the lane.

The driver who posted the video said that traffic was delayed for about two to three minutes.

Aberdeen Tunnelwalltruck

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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