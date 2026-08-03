Chelsea stars share career advice with young Hong Kong players ahead of Kai Tak showdown

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Ahead of the second match of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2026, where Chelsea is set to face Juventus at Kai Tak Sports Park on Wednesday, four Chelsea players made a special appearance in Admiralty to inspire the city's next generation of athletes.

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Just a day after arriving in Hong Kong, Cole Palmer, Estevao Willian, Jamie Gittens, and Moises Caicedo visited a Nike store on Monday to interact with young local soccer players.

The Premier League stars engaged closely with the youths, sharing personal stories about their career challenges and locker room dynamics while encouraging them to boldly pursue their dreams.

Overcoming the hurdles of playing abroad

When faced with enthusiastic questions from the young attendees, the players openly shared their personal growth experiences.

Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo admitted that leaving his home country to develop his career in the United Kingdom was an enormous challenge.

He explained that he relied heavily on his faith and family support to push through moments when he felt like giving up.

Leading by example, Caicedo advised the youths that he prefers to let his actions on the pitch do the talking, noting that actions always speak louder than words.

Winger Jamie Gittens, who gained experience playing in Germany at a young age, offered advice to local players aspiring to play overseas.

He warned them that moving abroad brings feelings of loneliness and fatigue but stressed that self-belief is the most crucial factor in achieving success anywhere in the world.

He also urged the young athletes to be highly observant in the locker room, suggesting they learn from the training attitudes of veteran players rather than just listening to their advice.

Focusing on fundamentals and team growth

Brazilian rising star Estevao Willian highlighted the importance of rigorous training.

He reminded the young players that they must build solid fundamental skills so they are always ready to meet new challenges.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer drew on his own recent experiences to point out the supportive culture within the club.

He explained that Chelsea's seasoned players are always eager to share their early career experiences with younger teammates, which ultimately helps drive the entire squad forward.

Defining the core spirit of the club

The event wrapped up with a segment where the four players were asked to describe the Chelsea spirit in a single word, providing different yet complementary answers.

Palmer chose togetherness, explaining that the team operates like a family that faces every victory, defeat, and challenge as a collective unit.

Gittens selected the word special, pointing out the unique qualities and talents of every individual on the roster.

Caicedo opted for pride, mentioning that everyone understands the weight of being a Chelsea player and that wearing the jersey brings a deep sense of confidence.

Finally, Estevao Willian concluded with resilience, leaving the young attendees with a powerful message to stay tough in the face of future obstacles.