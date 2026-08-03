LegCo president warns using speech frequency to evaluate lawmakers is ‘misleading’ 

Legislative Council president Starry Lee Wai-king warned that using speaking frequency as a primary metric to evaluate lawmakers' performance is misleading to the public and fails to reflect the actual operations of LegCo.

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The defense comes in response to media reports highlighting that at least 17 lawmakers in the current term had recorded no speeches during certain committee meetings.

Lee emphasized that the Rules of Procedure discourage repetitive remarks and argued that such a statistical approach ignores the established division of labor within political parties, which is a parliamentary norm designed to conserve valuable time and resources.

Meanwhile, Lee urged the public to recognize that a lack of vocal participation in open meetings does not equate to an absence from legislative scrutiny work behind the scenes.

She stated that the most objective standard for measuring the performance of lawmakers and the legislature should be the tangible effectiveness of their "representation" and "oversight."

Lee reiterated that the current LegCo has been acting with dedication, with all members diligently fulfilling their duties.