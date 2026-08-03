HKU president Zhang Xiang greets future scientists after exiting announcement

The University of Hong Kong president Zhang Xiang made his first public appearance on Monday since his departure announcement, with the vice-president crediting him for lifting the university to new heights.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The personal note came as HKU hosted the inaugural seven-day Asia Science Camp 2026 this morning, where Zhang offered an inspiring message to more than 300 young scientists. He highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration to search for solutions in a fast-changing world, encouraging the future scientists to build friendships along the learning journey.

However, he did not take questions from reporters, only waving and saying "thank you" as he left.

Following the ceremony, HKU vice-president Jay Siegel described Zhang’s 10-year tenure as a "fantastic term,” stating his leaving is "perfectly natural” and wishing him well.

Siegel further called Zhang a good friend of his, crediting him for leading the university into new heights with successful recruitment drives, including attracting Nobel laureates.

As for Zhang’s successor, Siegel said the University Council is currently in charge and predicted "wonderful fireworks" over the next two years. He joked that he has no "crystal ball" for future policy shifts, but reaffirmed that HKU would continue its core direction — bridging China and the world, linking technology with humanities.

The event marked the first time Hong Kong has hosted the Asia Science Camp, offering a platform for secondary and university students from nearly 30 countries to engage with top scholars.

Notable guests included Chinese University of Hong Kong president Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, Fields Medalist and HKU chair professor Ngô Bảo Châu, and four Nobel laureates.